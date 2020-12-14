First responders are asking for gift card donations for “Operation Fire Cuffs”

Operation Fire Cuffs is an annual toy drive for the University of Vermont Medical Center Children’s Hospital. Each year, first responders from all over Vermont collect donations and toys to deliver to the children’s hospital around the holidays. This year, because of the pandemic, they are only accepting gift card donations. All donated gift cards will be used by medical staff and families to carry on the tradition of bringing smiles to pediatric patients.

Multiple fire and police departments around Vermont are collecting donations. The donations will be dropped off at the hospital on Thursday, December 17th.

To find out more on where to donate, click here.