Colchester, VT – Former Colonel Tracey Poirier with the Vermont Army National Guard is climbing the ranks during a promotion ceremony on Wednesday for the new Brigadier General.

“It’s the challenges you overcome that make you a better leader,” said Poirier.

Poirier was joined by her family and four children on stage during the ceremony at Camp Johnson to celebrate her promotion to the rank of Brigadier General.

“Someone who exemplifies the army values, possessing a great depth of experience, dedication to the Vermont National Guard mission, and a remarkable work ethic. Hard work and sacrifice characterize the path to becoming a senior leader,” said the Vermont National Guard’s Major General Gregory Knight.

Poirier enlisted in the U.S. Army reserves in 1991 and earned a marine corps scholarship to attend Norwich University where she graduated in 1996.

The Vermont National Guard became the first state to allow women to serve in every job in the military in April 2021.

Despite being the first woman in the state to achieve this rank in the Army National Guard, Poirier says her journey to this rank was not anything unordinary.

“This promotion is entirely un-unique. I followed a completely expected path to this ceremony today, battalion command, staff time, deployment, brigade command, and so on. The Vermont National Guard has done so much in the last decade to create opportunities for everyone regardless of gender, lifestyle, or background, and the lack of uniqueness of my path to this promotion is the manifestation of all that work,” said Poirier.

Poirier wants to act as a mentor to younger people in the guard.

“Women have been able to be in the national guard for a very long time, but I hope this moment sparks that drive for the other half of the population to want to join the guard. We’re underrepresented. Women are underrepresented in the guard, but I don’t think we’re underestimated, which is a good thing,” said Poirier.