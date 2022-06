Brattleboro, VT — On Thursday, Brattleboro Police and Brattleboro Fire & Rescue responded to North Bridge for a fisherman who had been hit by a train. They found the individual conscious in the water. Investigations are ongoing but it is believed that the fisherman was fishing off a train bridge when he was hit.

The individual was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and subsequently transported by air to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.