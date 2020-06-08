Fitness centers and indoor dining opens in Vermont

Starting on Monday June 8th, Gyms and fitness centers can begin to re-open. And as the weather gets warmer, you will now also be able to eat inside in the air conditioning.

Both restaurants and fitness facilities can be at no more than 25% capacity per Governor Scotts orders.

The Edge is one of many fitness facilities in Vermont. They offer sports and fitness facilities in five different locations around Chittenden County. President and one of the owners Mike Feitelberg said he was happy to open his doors Monday morning with new physical distancing plans in place.

“Our fitness center is completely spaced and separated, said Feitelberg. “So, we have a minimum of ten feet apart from everyone. We’ve done things like we converted all of our faucets, water fountains, and paper towels are all contact- less.”

Feitelberg said they also have a contact-less check in process and extensive cleaning measures in place. He says the 25 % capacity varies for each location and he said it is important to call ahead of time.

“Everything is pretty much on reservation basis except for the fitness center here in Williston. Our pool lanes, tennis, pickle ball, group classes all of those things are on a reservation basis,” said Feitelberg.

While people are “social fitnessing” they can also stop by one of their local restaurants and grab a bite to eat inside. Restaurant owners say they are happy to serve more tables.

“It’s nice to know that we have it and if some people do want to sit inside then we will be able to do that, and also when we have inclement weather and it starts to rain all the sudden,” said owner of Sweetwaters David Melincoff.

Indoor seating is on a reservation only basis with socially distanced tables.

“Not only are there more tables for us, we have a lot of regulars who come in to watch the tv’s,” said Manager of Church Street Tavern Mychaela Devaney.

The amount of time one party can spend at a restaurant varies with each establishment.