LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An annual farm tour of culinary delights is set to run once again through the southern Adirondacks next weekend. The Adirondack Cuisine Trail Open Farm Weekend holds open season from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 4-6.

Over three days, five food and beverage producers will be featured for special lunch options, food and drinks. Other stops along the Adirondack Cuisine Trail will also be open for business as usual, offering fresh fruit, flowers and more.

Highlights for Open Farm Weekend include:

Bechard’s Sugar House Sugar house tours and maple samples, including maple coffee Friday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. both days 61 Sanger Lane, West Chazy Free event

Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm & Florist Make your own flower bouquet in a jam jar at the farm’s “bouquet bar” Friday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville $12 per bouquet, jar included

OVAL Craft Brewing Craft beer on tap alongside a craft fair by Old Soul Design Shop, live music by Marcus Meadow, food by Twisted Pita by Aleka’s Saturday, Aug. 5, noon – 5 p.m. 111 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh Free to attend, with food and drink for sale

North Country Creamery Dairy farm tours with a chance to meet the cows, followed by cheese samples Sunday, Aug. 6, 10 – 11:30 a.m. 931 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville Free

Triple Green Jade Farm Farm and breadery tour followed by chicken BBQ lunch, along with vegetarian options – almost all ingredients from lunch come from the Bouquet Valley Cuisine Trail Sunday, Aug. 6, noon – 4 p.m. 624 S. Mountain View Dr., Willsboro $50 per person, registration required



Adirondack View Lavender in Keeseville will be offering you-pick sunflowers throughout the weekend. Rulfs Orchard in the town of Peru is offering $1 off a dozen ears of corn for anyone who mentions Open Farm Weekend. Adirondack Harvest is offering a chance at a $100 farm business credit to anyone who posts about Open Farm Weekend on social media and tags Adirondack Harvest.