LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This November, a local refuge for children fighting life-threatening illnesses will be represented among a sea of runners in New York City. Five runners will represent Lake Luzerne’s Double H Ranch at the New York City Marathon, among more than 50,000 and counting.

The TCS New York City Marathon will see runners take to the city on Sunday, Nov. 5. More than 550 charitable organizations around the country will send runners to take part in the race – and 2023 marks Double H Ranch’s first time joining them. The runners have already raised more than $25,000 for Double H Ranch, easily overshooting the ranch’s $20,000 goal – and that’s all before the sneakers have hit the pavement.

“The Double H Ranch is honored to be named an Official Charity Partner of the TCS New York City Marathon,” said Double H CEO Alison Wilcox. “We are grateful to the members of ‘Team Double H,’ who have worked so hard through their training, simultaneously raising funds and awareness of the Double H Ranch in their communities.”

The five Double H runners include volunteers, educators, and a former camp attendee. They include:

Megan Doster Queensbury Volunteer and community supporter

Alex Griffen Granville Ranch Assistant Camp Director of Programs and Alumni Counselor

Peter Gannon Loudonville Ranch supporter, CEO of United Way of the Greater Capital Region

Chris Marsh Saratoga Springs Elementary physical education teacher at North Colonie Central School District

Ashley Sterling Freehold, N.J. Registered nurse with a history as a camper, counselor, and volunteer at the ranch



Organizations that take part in the marathon all have the same chance as Double H Ranch to raise money for their own programs through the footsteps of their runners. The marathon’s Charity Partner Program has raised more than $460 million for over 1,000 organizations since starting in 2006.