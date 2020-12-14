Five injured in I-91 wrong-way crash in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say multiple people were injured in a series of crashes cased caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Dummerston.

A caller reported a southbound vehicle in the northbound lane at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday. A state trooper encountered the wrong-way driver and was sideswiped. A short time later, the vehicle collided head-on with a northbound van, causing the van to strike a third vehicle.

Two other vehicles went off the road, avoiding the crash. Five people, including the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, were injured.

