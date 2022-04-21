Montpelier, VT — Five regional nonprofit food hubs are being awarded grants to help grow local food access and food businesses. The $300,000 investment will allow for the food hubs to support more farm and food businesses, expand their workforce, and advance efforts to access larger markets.
The awarded projects are:
- ACORN in Middlebury, VT.
- $60,618 will be used to build a distribution space for rural farms/producers to store their products. This will allow larger distribution networks and retail locations to have more access to Addison County products year-round.
- Center for an Agriculture Economy in Hardwick, VT.
- $71,823 will support their 3,000 square foot space at the Yellow Barn project, which will double their local product storage capacity. This will support expanded frozen inventory for their Just Cut program, serving institutional markets, and better position Farm Connex to distribute to Boston, New York City, and other regional markets in partnership with Vermont Way Foods.
- Food Connects in Brattleboro, VT.
- $95,764 will be used to help build cold, frozen, and dry storage capacity, which will expand their capacity to serve markets in Boston, New York City, and Washington DC, in collaboration with Vermont Way Foods.
- Intervale Center in Burlington, VT.
- $34,447 will be used to purchase, outfit, and install a walk-in deep freezer, which will double frozen storage capacity at the Intervale Food Hub. This will help them maintain year-round availability of frozen product and pilot an expansion of direct-to-consumer shipping of local product to statewide and regional markets.
- Vermont Farmer’s Food Center in Rutland, VT.
- $37,348 will be used to purchase a new cargo van fit up for refrigeration to transport regional products to their aggregation space, which will allow them to strengthen their supply chain logistics role along the Route 7 corridor, allowing for regional haulers increased access to Rutland County food products.