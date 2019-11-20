Five Vermont schools among finalists in national STEM contest

Five schools in Vermont are being recognized nationally for inspiring change in their local communities through STEM education. Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, these five schools have just been named Vermont State Finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a nationwide competition that challenges students in grades 6th-12th to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address real-world issues in their communities. The five schools are: Essex High School, St. Albans City School, Harwood Union High School, Burlington High School and Hartford High School.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2019-2020 school year, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has impacted thousands of lives over the past decade and sparks students’ interest in STEM subjects and civic engagement, while empowering teachers and connecting local communities. With $3 million in technology on the line, teachers from the five State Finalist classrooms will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.

100 State winner schools will advance in the competition and will receive $15,000 in technology and supplies, 20 Finalist Schools will receive $50,000 in technology and supplies and will travel to the final event. While 5 National Grand Prize winning schools will receive $100,000 in technology and supplies and receive a trip to Washington, DC to present their projects to members of Congress.