A new system is filtering into the North Country and Upper Valley this morning with some active weather. Scattered showers, downpours, and isolated thunderstorms are likely for the drive into work so be sure to take it easy and be mindful of some reductions in visibility. Otherwise, temps are in the 60s alongside a breezy south wind.

The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, another round of scattered thunderstorms, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The afternoon storms may pack a bigger punch with heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and damaging wind gusts. There’s even the smallest chance for an isolated tornado, especially for southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

This active weather has prompted a flood watch which is in effect until early Saturday morning. Localized flash flooding will be possible with any one storm as the ground is still saturated and rivers are still running high. In fact, we have a slight risk for flash flooding through both rounds of today’s storms.

As for the weekend, we’ll still be under the influence of clouds and isolated showers for Saturday before breaking out into more sunshine for Sunday. Stay safe, remain weather aware, and make it a fantastic Friday!