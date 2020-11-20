Fletcher Free Library hosting 30th annual Books for Children Gift Campaign

Fletcher Free Library and local booksellers are inviting locals to share the joy of reading with Burlington’s next generation of book lovers.

Children in Burlington will receive new picture books as part of the Fletcher’s 30th annual Books for Children Gift Campaign.

This is a holiday donation program that supports early learners from low-income families.

The library has a list of suggested titles if you’re not sure what book to donate, but the books need to be new and unused.

The Fletcher Free Library Director, Mary Danko said they are already receiving lots of donations.

“this is our 30th year doing it so some people have been doing it with their families for many many years, this year because of the pandemic we’ve had to scale back a little bit but its been heartening to see all the enthusiasm about donating books again,” said Danko.

The library partners with the Headstart Preschool Program as well as COTS Family Shelters.

The public is encouraged shop locally and to purchase books to donate at a 20% discount at either the Crow Bookshop or Phoenix Books.

“everybody thinks about the library as a place where we loan books, borrow books and bring them back and that’s great we love doing that, but there is something special about owning a book. It’s really great for us to have this program where we can get new books into kids hands,” said Danko.

If you purchase a book at either book stores you can leave them their in a designated bin for the library or you can bring them to the Fletcher Free Library and place them in the bin located at the entrance.