Burlington, VT – Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library announced they will be open on Christmas Day, December 25, with limited hours, from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The library is located at 235 College Street and will have pre-packaged refrigerated holiday meals available for pickup. The meals include a ham dinner and come in microwave-safe packaging provided by the Farmhouse Group.

Emer Pond Feeney, the library’s assistant director, said, “Being open on December 25th when so many gathering places are closed makes for a very special, cozy day to enjoy the Library with friends, family, and community members.”

For more information visit www.fletcherfree.org.