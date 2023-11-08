Burlington, VT- The Fletcher Free Library will be open on Thanksgiving for community members to gather, warm up, read, and even get a meal from the Farmhouse group.

Officials from the library say they’ll be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, which is Nov. 23rd this year. Pre-packaged, refrigerated Thanksgiving to-go meals will be available for pick-up starting the day before Thanksgiving in the afternoon.

The Farmhouse group, a local restaurant partnership, is providing the meals which include roast turkey with gravy and fixings, packaged in microwave-safe packaging. Meals will be available while the supplies last.

Library Director Mary Danko is looking forward to opening the library’s doors for the community to come together.

“The Fletcher Free Library provides a wonderful, comfortable space and valuable library services that meet the needs of our community members every day,” she said. “It is a pleasure to be able to extend that on a holiday”.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the library on Thanksgiving between noon and 4:00 p.m., you can email fflvolunteer@burlingtonvt.gov.