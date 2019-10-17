Flooding and road closures as storm continues

As a nor’easter continues into Friday morning, we are seeing road closers and flooding throughout the state.

Right now, the three mile bridge road in Middlebury is closed.

The National Flood Service in Burlington has issued flood warnings for the Otter Creek at Center Rutland until Friday morning unless canceled before then. As of this morning the river was at 7.1 feet and it is expected to rise to 8 and a half feet.

In Pittsford, Elm Street and Depot Road are also expected to be flooded later in the evening.

Local 22 and Local 44 news spoke with Clarendon Fire Chief and Emergency Management Manager Mathew Jakubowski. He said they will be closing down Creek Road South toward Wallingford and they will be keeping a close eye on Alfrecha road.

Jakubowski says the farmers are being impacted the most in Clarendon.

“The Biggest impact we have in town right now are farmers’ fields. We have a lot of farmers with crops on the field and a lot of corn that farmers are going to have a hard time getting to this fall with all the flood damage,” said Jukubowski.

Officials say if you live near streams or rivers to seek higher ground as soon as you see water rise. According to the weather channel, most flood deaths occur while driving in a car.

This is a developing story.