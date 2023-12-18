Green Mountain Transit has announced several detours in their bus service due to the flooding on Monday. The following detours are in effect for Chittenden County on the night of Dec. 18.

The #86 LINK Express is unable to serve the Waterbury Park and Ride and will instead bring passengers to Shaw’s in Waterbury.

The #86 LINK Express can’t serve Bailey Street in Montpelier, it will instead go to Taylor Street.

the 116 Commuter cannot serve stops beyond the Hinesburg Town Office. GMT officials are still assessing the location for safety as of 7:00 pm.

The Jeffersonville Commuter is unable to serve stops after Cambridge

The following services in Washington County will be suspended for at least the rest of Monday night.

Waterbury Commuter

City Commuter

Barre Hospital Hill

You can find the latest information from Green Mountain Transit at this link here.