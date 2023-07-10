Mount Holly, VT – Road conditions are already bad with closures and detours spanning all over southern Vermont and expected to get worse throughout the day.

Multiple sections of Vermont Route 103 are closed due to flooding, and at least two towns, Ludlow and Weston, are completely under water.

Record levels of rainfall hit the region, especially the Green Mountain State’s central and southern counties and have caused structures to collapse, trees to fall down and roads washed away.

Some individuals staying in Mount Holly over the weekend had no idea how bad the flooding would get.

“Last night, we were sleeping in our travel trailers, and we were hearing all this rain coming down. We’re not from the area, so we didn’t realize how severe it could be, then of course we woke up to all of this, and it’s pretty bad up here,” said Mount Holly visitor Peter Solheim.

Solheim and his family are visiting from Connecticut and are worried about the drive home.

“I feel bad for a lot of people who have been affected by this. I’m sure it’s devastating for some people,” said Solheim.

Other neighbors helped tow stuck cars and some say they even saw downed structures.

Mill River alongside Route 103 is heavily overflowed, sending water over many different sections of the road.

A Vermont Agency of Transportation staff member said a Mill River bridge was just 10 feet away from being washed out by water.

Michael Cannon with the Urban Search and Rescue team says 15 teams and counting are stationed throughout the state.

“To date, we’ve operated in the hardest hit areas, which are Londonderry and Weston and Ludlow, and all along the green mountains in the southern and central counties,” said Cannon.

Just over 7 inches was recorded in Mount Holly, and Weston had 6.8 inches of rain.

“South Londonderry is inaccessible right now. We have a swift water team in that area trying to gain access so we can continue doing welfare checks and any life safety issues they may come across, and Weston is totally inaccessible right now, and we’re working on getting an urban rescue team in there to conduct some operations,” said Cannon.

Ball Mountain Dam conditions in Jamaica, Vermont are also being monitored, as flash flood warnings continue.