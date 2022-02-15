Local communities have observed many deep potholes on roads this winter, wreaking havoc on unlucky drivers. The Vermont Department of Transportation has been trying to address this issue but the up-and-down temperatures have contributed to the increase in potholes.

Repairs for damage caused by potholes can be costly. Reagan Miller, a freshman at UVM had his car damaged from driving over potholes. “We ran into a pothole on Prospect Street and it’s a rather uncomfortable start to my morning.”

Charlie Handy, owner of Handy Service Center said, “It’s going to be about $1,000 because she’s going to end up replacing all the tires because it’s an all-wheel drive vehicle.” Handy says prices can range from $200 all the way up to $1,500. “You can cause tire to deflate, sidewalk damage, wheel damage, front suspension, back suspension…”

Handy says he tows about three to four cars a day. “Potholes are actually a major problem in Vermont.” According to a Quote Wizard report, Vermont is ranked as the number 12 state with the worst potholes, and one of the worst spots in the state is in Burlington.

Instead of plowing snow these days, VTrans is fixing roads. VTrans used 1500 tons of asphalt to patch the holes. “That’s like the superior product that we like to use,” said Rob Faley, District Administrator of VTrans. “It’ll make a pothole last a lot longer.”

Unfortunately, fixes are only temporary. “This time of year, we use what we call a temporary patch. It’s either recycled material or a cold patch and we’ll put that in, but it doesn’t really have that longevity that we like to see.”

AAA recommends to slow down as much as possible when a pothole becomes unavoidable. They say to release the brakes and to straighten the steering wheel before striking the pothole. VTrans adds if you see any major potholes on Vermont highways, to report it to them.