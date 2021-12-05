For first time, VT spending state dollars to clean up brownfield sites

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott stands on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse during a ceremony where he took the Oath of Office on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 Montpelier, Vt. Scott, a Republican, is beginning his third two-year term. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

For the first time in its history, Vermont is spending its own money to clean up brownfields.

According to Gov. Phil Scott’s office, the state has already committed to specific uses for more than $7 million of the $25 million it plans to spend. The cleanup costs are normally covered at the federal level by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Brownfields are vacant parcels of land that can have environmental contamination due to previous industrial use. So far, Vermont state officials have committed funding to clean up ten of them. Two of the properties are the former Fonda Container Company site in St. Albans and the Jones & Lamson site in Springfield.