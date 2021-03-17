For Vermont bars, St. Patrick’s Day brings optimism and signs of normalcy

BURLINGTON, Vt. – On St. Patrick’s Day, many Vermonters carried on with their annual celebrations, with a lot more to be hopeful about than this time last year.

On Church Street in Burlington, it was likely the busiest day since last summer when bars were permitted to reopen if they met certain safety requirements.

“It’s been a sunny, beautiful day and there’s lots of energy from people walking by,” said Hope Mannion, who had been taking in the sights on Church Street Wednesday afternoon.

The crowd of people decked out in green was smaller than usual, but for bar and restaurant owners, there was a feeling that it might be the beginning of a return to normalcy.

“You know, it’s starting to get better, the weather’s coming out, people are feeling energetic again and they’re starting to come around,” said Lance McKee, owner of McKee’s Pub and Grill in Winooski.

His upbeat mood on the sunny St. Patrick’s Day was due in part to the contrast between this year’s festivities and the uncertainty that came on March 17, 2020.

“For the first time in 32 years, we were actually closed a day, and we were then closed for eight weeks straight,” McKee said.

In years past, McKee said there would typically be dozens of green-clad Vermonters waiting outside his pub ahead of an 8 am opening. While Vermont could still be a ways out from scenes like that returning, the recent move by Governor Phil Scott to allow people from separate households at the same table has made a noticeable difference.

“People want to go out and hangout, relax and converse with people they haven’t seen in awhile, you know what I mean?” McKee said.

It hasn’t been the same story for bars that don’t serve food, which have had to endure an extended period of shuttered doors and no customers.

At recent press conferences, Governor Scott has signaled that he may ‘loosen the spigot’ on bars and other venues soon, or at least in this case, get the taps flowing.

“I believe there’s a more hopeful tone going on,” McKee said. “I have someone follow the press conferences for me and give me all the highlights.. We’re actually hoping he opens up the bars again this Friday.”

With the health and safety of Vermonters being the main concern, bargoers seemed content to wait out the rest of the pandemic while also hoping that better days are on the horizon.

“I don’t know if things will be fully open at the beginning of the summer, maybe by the end, but I think it’s going to be way better than last summer,” said Erin Lynch.