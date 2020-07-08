Forever Home: Here’s Sunshine!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County for some “pure sunshine.”

“He’s a very mellow cat that just loves human attention for sure. He loves pets. He’s only been with us for a few weeks. At the end of June, he came to us. He is ten years old so he is a senior cat but he does have a lot of life ahead of him,” said Erin Alamed, Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach for HSCC.

Sunshine, a 10-year-old male cat, was struggling to peacefully coexist with the children in his previous home and landed at h-s-c-c in the hopes of starting over.

“So he was really unhappy and a little scared so that’s why he’s here with us and we couldn’t be happier. He ‘s got the sweetest eyes. He loves butt scratches….he’s definitely a staff favorite here and he’s a nice orange gentleman.”

Sunshine hopes to bring his sweet glow to a home without young children. So far he has no history with other cats but has lived with a dog before and would be ok with k-9 siblings. Potential adopters also need to be wellness-minded, as Sunshine will need a little help safely getting down to a healthy weight by controlling his diet.

“No special diet for him. He is a bit of a picky eater but we do want him to eat his appropriate meal every day twice a day. So not overfeeding him but also making sure that he eats. It’s important that cats eat every day for their health…. we are hoping that he will lose a couple of pounds so he can have a longer life.”

So if you need a ray of sunshine in your life, forget the outdoors and head to the humane society of Chittenden county to meet this one. Adoptions are by appointment only so contact the shelter to schedule one.