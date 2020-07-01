Forever Home: Meet Hannah!

Meet beautiful shy girl Hannah, an 8-year-old stray who landed at Homeward Bound after living on her own. Despite her age, she is a spry lady who was originally found in a shed in Middlebury.

“The folks who found her think she had been living there a while. They asked around and nobody knew her so she came to us,” said Michelle Shubert, a shelter staff member. “She was very frightened when she came here. She spent most of her time huddled in a corner. But she’s definitely come out of her shell. She’s a little slow to warm up to new people but once she does she’s a total lovebug.”

But it’s a love that will require patience, time, and respect for Hannah’s boundaries. Because of her history as a stray, she is not super fond of being picked up. Her unique personality has also made her a candidate for the rescue’s working cat program, called paws on the job. So if you’re looking to brighten the atmosphere while you’re on the clock, this fabulous feline could make herself at home… in your office. Because of her age, they are looking for an office setting as opposed to an indoor/outdoor setting.

When it comes to life with a family, Hannah needs a home with adults, and maybe older children who will understand her needs. As far as fur siblings go, she’s ok with other cats and respectful dogs who won’t chase her. A gradual introduction to her new home will set everyone up for success.

“One thing we always recommend with any cat is to go slow and give them time. we recommend starting them in a bedroom or office. not giving them full run of the house. let them get used to the sites, the sounds, the smells. then once they get comfortable they will start approaching the door and expressing that they want to come out. and then at that point, they are usually ready to join the family,” Shubert said.

And if you think your family, at home or at work, is right for sweet little Hannah, you can meet her at Homeward Bound.