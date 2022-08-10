In this week’s Forever Home we head to Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society to meet a loving dog who has been looking for a home for a long time now.

Skippy is a 2 year-old, hefty hound mix. He is in need of continued leash training as he pulls hard when first starting out on his walks. He is just so excited to be out and about! He needs a strong person for these walks or a fenced-in yard where he can burn off his energy. Skippy has a strong prey drive for cats and birds, but does well with other socialized dogs. Any children in his future family should be over the age of 10 and respectful of his food space. Skippy loves to get belly rubs and is a dog with enormous potential. If you are interested in Skippy contact the humane society.