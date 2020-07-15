Forever Home: Meet Whiskahs!

In this week’s Forever Home we head back to the Humane Society of Chittenden County for a meet and greet with a gal named Whiskahs…who’s looking for a little love, playtime, and patient people to call her own. She came to HSCC in March as an owner surrender.

“They just couldn’t care for her any longer, which happens all the time for many different reasons,” said Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed.

This fabulous lady is 6 years young, with lots of life left to live and personality to spare. She’s independent and likes her space but bringing out her silly side is easy.

“She also loves catnip. loves catnip. So if you have catnip at home and want to see her turn into a small kitten, catnip is the way to go. She’s quite hilarious,” Erin said.

She’s also looking for a home that will help her lead a healthy life and lose weight. A quieter home will be key for Miss Whiskahs, who is both cat and dog friendly.

“For her definitely no young children. She doesn’t like being reached for. She wants to go at her own pace and approach in her own time. So if you have very patient older children that could be a talking point.”

If you’d like to whisk her away, she’s waiting for you at HSCC.