Brattleboro police say a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly man is expected in court.

Police said 42 year-old Laura Hatfield embezzled more than $225,000 throughout a three year period, while giving care to an elderly man. Brattleboro PD says Hatfield did this without the man’s permission or for his benefit.

Hatfield has been given a citation and is expected in court at a later date.