Former patient builds benches for UVMMC’S Fanny Allen Campus

COLCHESTER, VT- After spending time as a former physical and occupational therapy /rehab patient himself, Matt Yandow knew he wanted to give back.

In October of 2019, seventeen-year-old Matt Yandow from Williston woke up from a night’s sleep that would change his life in the months to come.

“I just woke up in the middle of having a stroke and I didn’t know that at the time, but I just I couldn’t talk, everything just felt like it was dizzy like I had just rolled down a steep hill,” said Yandow.

Yandow had a football game days before and said his stroke was due to his shoulder pads pinching an artery. He was quickly rushed to the hospital and eventually made his way to UVM Medical Center’s Fanny Allen Campus where he spent over forty days recovering.

“I’ve never been the type of kid to want to be inside all the time and being in a hospital was kind of hard and I just wanted to go outside, “said Matt.

Matt said he spent a lot of time doing therapy outside by the garden. While he was recovering, he began brainstorming what he was going to do for his eagle scouts project. He raised funds and built benches as part of a community service project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. He said he wanted to give back to the place that gave him so much, and help other patients going through their recovery.

“It’ll just offer the opportunity to enjoy the outside and just get away from the hospital environment,” said Yandow.

Those who helped Matt recover at Fanny Allen say he’s come a long way since his stroke.

“To see how much of an impact that we were able to make on Matts life, and to see Matt wanting to give back is just incredible and to see the hard work and dedication that he put into these benches to help other patients who were kind of in his same situation,” said Physical Therapist Hillary Renz

Matt said each bench out of four took about six hours to make, but he explained it was worth it!