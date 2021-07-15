Former Randolph Union principal sentenced for sexual encounters with teen

A former Vermont high school principal accused of grooming and molesting a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to a month in jail and agreed to forgo future work as an educator.

Former Randolph Union High School co-principal David Barnett was sentenced Wednesday under terms of a plea agreement. The victim, now 25, told the judge that she was groomed by her principal whom she once trusted as a “father figure.” Barnett received a sentence of nine months to a year, but most of it was suspended under the agreement. He pleaded no contest to sexual exploitation of a minor.

The hearing was virtual because Barnett and the victim both live in different states now. The victim said she was satisfied, saying “it’s good he won’t ever teach or be around young women again.”