Following a three-month investigation, the Vermont State Police has charged former trooper, Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, with 16 separate felonies and misdemeanors after resigning in February.

He’s accused of stealing property from a secure storage room on numerous occasions. Police also allege he stole prescription pills from a disturbance call last year, and say he tried to sell two cell phones, after taking a bag of seized devices.

The charges prompted a stern response from Colonel Matthew Birmingham, the Director of the Vermont State Police, saying “I know all Vermonters are angered and disappointed. So am I. Your outrage is appropriate. But I also want you to know that the system worked as well as it can…the former trooper’s actions were uncovered by his peers, who reported him to supervisors.”

This is the second black eye for the VSP in as many months, as they launched an internal investigation into allegations that off-duty troopers posted racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs while playing an online party game.

Former state trooper turned state senator, Nader Hashim, D-Dummerston, didn’t respond to ABC 22’s request for comment, but told the VTDigger at the time, “it should be very basic, simple knowledge that in this day and age that it is not ok to use the n-word.”

In Montpelier, lawmakers like Hashim and the Vermont House Government Operations Committee Chair Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, have their sights set on legislation that will reform law enforcement training programs in hopes of helping turn the tide on issues like these.

“It brought up the question that there is some conduct that officers in Vermont law enforcement could have off duty that would be serious enough for us to consider sanctions such as decertification,” McCarthy said.

Bill H.476, which passed out of McCarthy’s committee last week, would overhaul the law enforcement domestic violence policies in the state. It would also establish alternate routes to law enforcement certification, making the path smoother for qualified applicants.

“You’ll actually have to demonstrate that you’re competent and that you understand the subject matter in things like use of force or fair and impartial policing,” he said.

McCarthy also said that his committee is not done looking into other types of conduct that could lead to potential sanctions for officers under the jurisdiction of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.