Four breast cancer survivors who still continue to fight everyday

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society says, in the United States breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women and is the second leading cause of death.

Four Vermont women are on a mission to spread awareness and raise money for a cure.

“I was diagnosed two years ago and I think of myself as a survivor or a thriver,” said Breast Cancer Survivor, Liz Kiggen.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation reports, one in eight women will develop breast cancer. That’s why the race is on for these ladies. so far they’ve raised over 50 thousand dollars for Making Strides of Northern Vermont.

Two time breast cancer survivor, Jamie Holden says being aware of your body is crucial.

“I did a self breast exam and found my lump myself so I think it is important for people who are younger than the mammogram age be aware of what’s going on with your body,” said Holden.

Most of all these ladies want to emphasize, you aren’t alone- and there is help out there.

“Some people can get sucked into just the word cancer and it can really bring you down and for me and my experience I said to so many people I wish they could rename breast cancer and that it’s a breast disease and that you can get through it,” said Breast Cancer Survivor, Connie Gaylord.

“Sure there were a bunch of nights I would cry myself to sleep, but I got up in the morning and I just did it again. Every time I got chemo that Sunday I was still on the steroids I went for a 5k run and that was a big thing for me was to keep moving and keeping going forward,” said Breast Cancer Survivor, Julie Jones.

The last day to donate to Making Strides Northern Vermont is December 31st. To donate or for more information head over to Making Strides of Northern Vermont.