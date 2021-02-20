Four coronavirus deaths in our region on Saturday, 193 new cases

FILE – In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 file photo, a view of masks and goggles, part of PPE, personal protective equipment, to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus, at the Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, northern England. Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government spent billions, without proper transparency, in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak. The National Audit Office says in a report Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 that companies with links to politicians were fast-tracked and had more chance of getting a contract than other applicants. Like many countries, the U.K. was caught without enough masks, gowns, gloves and other items to keep health care workers and the public safe as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.(AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

The Vermont Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 107 new cases. Chittenden County had 30 of the new infections, and Franklin County had 26 of them. There were 11 in Addison County and ten in Windham County. Bennington County had seven, while Orange County had six. Lamoille County had four and Rutland County had three. Essex County, Grand Isle County, Washington County and Windsor County had two apiece. Orleans County had one, and there was also one case for which a county of origin hadn’t been determined yet.

Out of more than 323,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than a million total tests, there have been 14,359 cases and 11,540 people recovered. One hundred ninety-six Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, a man older than 60 from Grafton County has died. This made 18 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Grafton County also had 39 new infections for a total of 2,476; 2,192 of these patients have recovered. Sullivan County reported six new cases for county-wide totals of 1,300 infections, 19 deaths and 1,209 people recovered.

The Granite State had 396 new cases as a whole for a tally of 73,161 positives out of nearly 660,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 68,927 have recovered. The aforementioned Grafton County man was the state’s lone new death, making 1,153 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 41 new cases, making 2,007 cases with 12 deaths and 1,808 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County; health leaders from both counties have written on social media that their next case counts will be on Monday.