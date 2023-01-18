Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury is seen in a booking photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.

Four people are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury in connection to the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man during a robbery in December.

According to investigators, the four suspects are alleged drug dealers who planned to rob Israel Jimenez Lugo at his 78 Hastings Street home December 14. Police say during the attempted robbery, Rodriguez shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.

Police identified the suspects and charges as:

Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury: First-degree murder, assault and robbery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed.

First-degree murder, assault and robbery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed. Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton: Aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and aiding in the commission of burglary into an occupied dwelling while armed.

Aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and aiding in the commission of burglary into an occupied dwelling while armed. Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury : Aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling.

Aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling. Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury: Aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and unlawful restraint.

Rodriguez and Ringuette were ordered held without bail, and Cady and Clark for lack of $50,000 bail pending arraignment, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.