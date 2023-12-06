Following two days of hearing testimony, the Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted to revoke the police certification of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The council voted 16-0 on a finding that Grismore violated the State of Vermont Use of Force Policy when he kicked a detained man in August 2022. They also voted 15-1 in favor of permanently revoking his law enforcement certifications.

The council’s decision will take effect ten business days from Wednesday to allow Grismore to voluntarily surrender his certification.

Grismore was a Sheriff’s Deputy at the time of the incident and was fired from the position later that month, but was already in the race to be the next sheriff and was voted into the role on Nov. 7, 2022.

The de-certification does not mean Grismore will be stripped of his Sheriff title. However, he will not be able to make arrests, conduct investigations, or issue citations.

When asked about the prospect of a sheriff who isn’t allowed to perform any police functions, Gov. Phil Scott said, “They’re like an administrator, and I agree, it would be preferable if they had their certification, but I’m not sure it really is like unconstitutional because they’re not throwing him out of office that would be something the legislature would have to do.”

Grismore is currently facing potential impeachment from the state legislature, and an assault charge in connection to the August 2022 incident.

The Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry is scheduled to meet on Monday.