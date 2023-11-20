Starting on Monday, every household can order four free COVID-19 rapid tests to be delivered right to their home.

If you haven’t ordered any tests yet this fall, you can place two orders for a total of eight tests.

You can place your order at this link here. The tests available for order are rapid antigen at-home tests and give results within 30 minutes.

Health officials recommend checking your tests’ expiration dates before taking them, especially since some of the expiration dates have been extended.

The CDC recommends taking an at-home test if you show symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 5 days.

If you test positive, you should follow the latest CDC guidance for isolation, and talk to a doctor about treatment options.