Friends of Northern Lake Champlain biking for cleaner water

You can do your part to achieve cleaner water next weekend while getting exercise and connecting with friends. Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are hosting their annual “Bike For the Lake” on Sunday, June 19th.

This year, they are featuring a century ride and loops of 80, 60, and 30 miles along the shores of Lake Champlain. There is a rolling start for all riders and all distances between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. The race will begin and end at Knight Point State Park.

Friends of Northern Lake Champlain is a non-profit that acts to clean the waters of northern Lake Champlain and its watershed. They work collaboratively with the community, businesses, farmers and government to reduce land-use pollution.

You can register for the event online and the price is $65 per rider until Wednesday June 16th. After that date, you will need to register onsite on the day of the event. The price will then increase to $75 per rider.

The price of registration includes one beer from Mill River Brewing Co., buffet-style lunch from Clean Spoon, and your choice of t-shirt or a pair of socks. Registration also covers parking at Knight Point, a ferry ticket, and rest area food.

For more information, click here.