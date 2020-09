MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont House of Representatives has voted to override Governor Phil Scott's veto of a climate change bill that would legally require the state to meet carbon emissions targets in the coming decade.

Governor Scott has voiced concern that H.688, the Global Warming Solutions Act, would allow Vermonters to sue the State if emissions goals aren't met. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said the bill is a necessary accountability check for the State's climate goals.

"This bill is really about that planning and resilience, and the accountability - we are holding ourselves accountable to Vermonters," Johnson said. "You can see from the vote that there was a lot of compromise, a lot of listening, and a lot of working across party lines."