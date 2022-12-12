An area of low pressure off shore of New England will continue to exit and drag in northerly breezes as it departs. The clearing skies, light north winds, and dry weather will lead to a very cold overnight.

Overnight into tomorrow morning, we should expect readings to dip all the way down into the single digits and teens with wind chills below zero from time to time. Bundle up with all the warm winter gear and keep cozy as skies remain clear alongside light northerly winds.

Tuesday afternoon will offer up temps near freezing and wind chills in the teens to low 20s. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies are likely through the late afternoon with increasing clouds by the overnight. A few snow showers are possible past midnight, but dry up by Wednesday morning.