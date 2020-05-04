From Our Table to Yours: Meteorologist Haley Bouley’s Fajita Recipe

We’re inviting you over for a bite to eat…from ‘Our Table To Yours’.

First up, we head over to Meteorologist Haley Bouley’s kitchen where she is cooking up some fajita!

Want to make this recipe for your family? Here is what you’ll need:

  1. Steak (Chicken or vegetables if you’d prefer)
  2. Red Pepper
  3. Onion
  4. Cooking Oil
  5. Flour Tortillas
  6. Sour Cream
  7. Shreded Cheese
  8. “Super-Secret” Seasoning
    • 2.5 Tbsp. of Salt
    • 1 Tbsp. of Oregano
    • 1 Tbsp. of Paprika
    • 1 Tbsp. of Cayenne
    • 1 Tbsp. of Pepper
    • 1 Tbsp. of Onion Powder
    • 1 Tbsp. of Garlic Powder

