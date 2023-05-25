High pressure is centered well to our north this morning but as it descends south and eventually pans east through the weekend, it will provide some simply wonderful weather. This morning, temps are in the 30s/40s alongside partly cloudy skies and brisk north winds.

The afternoon will offer up highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with north winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. Despite the below average temps and breezy north winds, skies will continue to clear making for a bright day overall.

Overnight, temps will slip into the 30s to low 40s once again. That kind of cold has prompted frost advisories for much of the area; make sure to bring in/cover up any sensitive vegetation before going to bed tonight.

Friday will be a gorgeous day after our cold morning. Temps will rebound to near 70 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. You should expect that sunshine to spill over into our upcoming holiday weekend as well, but it will be much warmer with highs in the low 80s.