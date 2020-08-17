Fugitive who escaped through court bathroom window caught a day later

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A fugitive who escaped from a Vermont courthouse through a bathroom window was caught by police a day later in a grocery store parking lot.

The Caledonian Record reports that 33-year-old Travis Johnson, of Lyndonville, was at the court house in St. Johnsbury for sentencing Friday when a Lyndonville police officer removed his hand cuffs and allowed him to use the first-floor bathroom without supervision. Johnson climbed out of the bathroom window and fled. The Lyndonville police chief spotted Johnson in a car leaving a store parking lot and took him into custody at gunpoint.

Johnson had been arrested Friday on two warrants, including failing to appear in court for multiple convictions including burglary, grand larceny, forgery and other charges.