Funding for hotel homeless program in Vermont set to expire in December

As the severity of the pandemic set in last spring, federal CARES Act money was allocated to help make sure people around the country have safe and secure housing. The cut off for funding is December 31st.

“That date was included in the original legislation back in April because there was hope we would be looking at the virus in the rear view window,” said Rep. Peter Welch. “But we’re not.”

Tuesday, Vermont Congressman Peter Welch visited the Holiday Inn in South Burlington where 140 Vermonters currently reside. Welch is calling for money to be extended by one year.

“That would provide necessary funds to continue providing shelter,” he said. “You always need shelter but in the winter there’s no messing around.”

Staff from the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity agree the funding is crucial and say the 1.2% vacancy in Chittenden County’s housing stock poses another challenge when it comes to permanent options.

“To find places for 140 people to stay would be extremely difficult,” said Paul Dragon, CVOEO executive director. “People cannot stay in congregate settings and that’s what most of our shelters are, congregate setting with beds close to one another.”

There have been no COVID cases among the 250 people the CVOEO has served since April. One of those people is Pamela Williams who has been staying at the hotel since June.

“The issues of stigma about homelessness and accompaniment need to be dispelled,” Williams said. “And that people can look for their own housing in a way that doesn’t jeopardize their identity or risk the use of their information.”

Congressman Welch also adds that a federal aid package to help Vermonters and small business from Washington needs to come soon.

“It’s uphill before election and it should be before election because the pain is real and the need is urgent,” Welch said. “My view the economic assistance is essential and we should agree to do it.”