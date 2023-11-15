North Country Honor Flight has one mission – Taking veterans to see the national memorials in Washington, D.C.

The program serves veterans across the entire North Country, Vermont and even parts of New Hampshire.

Flights take off from Plattsburgh during the summer months, but your help is needed all year long.

The Honor Flight program started roughly 20 years ago with one man from Illinois flying a couple of WWII veterans to Washington, D.C., to check out the memorials.

That quickly grew into a huge operation of flights taking off from 130 hubs across the country, including one in Plattsburgh.

Since 2013, North Country Honor Flight has made over 30 flights, bringing nearly 500 veterans to see national monuments in Washington, D.C.

The program totally relies on fundraisers and donations.

“All Honor Flight is done by fundraising. We’re not funded by any kind of government entity,” said Barrie Finnegan, Executive Director of North Country Honor Flight.

“We just hit the streets and do fundraisers. That’s the kind of stuff that’s been keeping us going for years We’re getting fundraisers that we never knew about before. People are contacting us on how they can help. We’re going to make it through,’ said Finnegan.

Finnegan said they’re always open to new fundraising ideas. If you would like to get involved, or have some fundraising ideas, visit NorthCountryHonorFlight.Org