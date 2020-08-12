Funds being raised in hopes to repair the Old Red Mill in Jericho, VT

October 31, 2019 was not the best day for the Old Red Mill in Jericho, Vermont. A major storm producing significant rainfall lead to the partial collapse of the Browns River on which the Old Red Mill stands.

The collapse was dangerously close to the foundation of the historical mill which is a well known site for tourists and photographers. The mill is also on the National Register of Historic Places as it is one of the top ten old mills in the United States.

After the flooding, the damage to the foundation and the mortar between the stones of the main building lead to a costly repair. The Jericho Historical Society (JHS), who owns the building, will be responsible for approximately 25% of the repair cost, equating to $75,000.

The JHS is conducting a campaign to help defray that cost. They currently have an active GoFundMe page that has already raised just over $1,000 of their $10,000 goal.

You can also send a check made out to Jericho Historical Society and mail it to Louise Miglionico, 68 VT Rte 15, Jericho, VT 05465.