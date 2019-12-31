Gallery: Revelers around the world usher in the new decade

Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, President Donald Trump.

A look at how the world is ushering in 2020:

  • Akos Fulop cracks his whip during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kecskemet, Hungary, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 when shepherds, horseherds and story-tellers wave farewell to the year 2019 with singing and whipcracking. (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP)
  • Street vendor Kalidou Ba, left, unpacks New Year’s party hats while customer Kevyn States looks them over, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP)
  • Fireworks are seen from Mrs. Macquarie’s Chair during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
  • The 9pm family fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
  • The 9pm family fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
  • A woman attaches a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a lantern at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

