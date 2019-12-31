Gallery: Revelers around the world usher in the new decade News Posted: Dec 31, 2019 / 10:48 AM EST / Updated: Dec 31, 2019 / 10:50 AM EST Akos Fulop cracks his whip during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kecskemet, Hungary, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 when shepherds, horseherds and story-tellers wave farewell to the year 2019 with singing and whipcracking. (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP) Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and, of course, President Donald Trump. A look at how the world is ushering in 2020: Akos Fulop cracks his whip during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kecskemet, Hungary, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 when shepherds, horseherds and story-tellers wave farewell to the year 2019 with singing and whipcracking. (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP)Street vendor Kalidou Ba, left, unpacks New Year’s party hats while customer Kevyn States looks them over, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP)Fireworks are seen from Mrs. Macquarie’s Chair during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)The 9pm family fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)The 9pm family fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)A woman attaches a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a lantern at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)