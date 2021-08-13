Garnet staff sees record-number appointments at Burlington site

A Vermont company that has provided Covid tests across the state reported a record-high volume of Covid tests this week.

“We are seeing testing pick up. As a matter of fact, we’re seeing more testing done right now, than we did during the peak of all this last year,” said Deputy Director of Operations Norm Nault.

On Wednesday, the Burlington site on Pine Street counted 643 tests, including 160 walk-in appointments in an eight-hour time span.

“Record-breaking day for us. Hands down the most tests we had done in a day,” said Nault.

Thursday’s numbers weren’t far behind. Tests totaled 635 with 166 walk-in appointments. Those willing to be interviewed said they were getting tested in order to travel.

“Going to Canada on Saturday hopefully,” said Stephen Lewis from Colchester.

One woman was getting tested with her family so she could safely move her daughter back to college.

“We’ve been waiting to get up to Canada for two years and my daughter goes to school there,” said Kim Maxwell from South Burlington.

Another mom prepared for her travel plans by going to the site with her daughters, who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

“We are traveling this weekend to visit my family, and we’re all going to be staying in a house together. Anybody that is unvaccinated, which are our kids right now, we’re all testing to make sure that we are all safe going down,” said Amy Sheridan from South Burlington.

Nault says the high number of tests aren’t too surprising, calling it a “perfect storm” with people traveling, the border opening, and the delta variant spreading.

Since the pandemic, Garnet has provided testing services at its private site at the Burlington International Airport, 16 other sites with CIC Health (including the Burlington location), and for staff and inmates with the Vermont Department of Corrections.

“It’s really great to see people take responsibility and making sure were staying safe and getting tested,” said Nault.

One woman said she’s making testing a weekly commitment.

“I’ve decided to start getting tested every week just as an extra precaution. I know someone who is vaccinated and got Covid,” said Marcy Webster from Charlotte. The individual, she said, experienced only mild symptoms.

A majority of Thursday’s test-takers said they were relieved to learn that many people were showing up to the testing site, especially as the Vermont Department of Health reported 114 new cases Thursday.

“I think it’s a good thing because it means people are being cautious. It’s good to test the community because then we know what the transmission is around here.”

Nault says Garnet is looking to expand its testing services from 5 days a week to 7 at the Burlington location. People can make their appointment online. The site is opened eight hours a day Monday through Thursday and Saturdays from 9 to 2 p.m.

He also encourages people to make an appointment online to speed up the process.