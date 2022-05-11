ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Garth Brooks will be back in western New York this summer.

The United States’ top-selling solo artist’s international stadium tour will make a stop July 23 at Highmark Stadium. Brooks will have no trouble filling the seats, it seems, as numerous previously-announced dates have already sold out.

Happening rain or shine, the concert will kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $98.95, with an eight ticket limit.

They’ll be available through Ticketmaster by calling 1-877-654-2784 or via the Ticketmaster app.