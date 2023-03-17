FOX44 Morning Brew Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko visited the McFadden Academy of Irish Dance in Williston this morning.

They put their incredible talents to the test on camera — and Wasilenko also learned a thing or two about Irish dancing. Check out the video from today’s FOX44 Morning Brew.

The dancers from the McFadden Academy will be kicking up their heels around the North Country for St. Patrick’s Day. A list of their performancescan be found on the McFadden Academy of Irish Dance Facebook page.

Happy St. Patty’s Day, everyone!