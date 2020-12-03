Inclement weather can appear in the blink of an eye so it is imperative to have all bases covered when preparing to drive in the snow.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation asks drivers this winter to slow down and drive smart.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, each year, 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement and 15% happen during snowfall or sleet.

“Slow down and give yourself additional time and give yourself additional time to get to your destination,” said Director of Maintenance for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Todd Law.

Law said to remember to not crowd the snowplow or travel beside one for long periods of time.

“Don’t crowd the plow! We have mobile work stations out there that are plowing the roads and are usually going fairly slow at about 25 mph,” said Law.

Getting your vehicle prepared for the winter months is the most crucial part of being safe.

It is important to check your tires, keep your tank at least half full, and keep cold weather gear stored in your car.

Some suggested gear to keep in your car includes blankets or sleeping bags, ice scraper, flashlights, a shovel, perishable foods, water, and a tow rope.

“Before you travel, if your care has been out in the snow, making sure you clear it off every time you go out, that’s imperative. You could blind yourself and blind others around you. If you have a big pile of snow on top of your car and you stop it could slide forward,” said Law.

If you do get stuck its important to call for help and say inside your car with hazard lights flashing.

For updated driving conditions visit the New England 511 website and remember to allow plenty of time for your commutes.