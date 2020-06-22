Girls on the run spring season cancelled

Girls on the run had to cancel their spring season due to COVID-19. Thousands of girls across Vermont missed the opportunity to participate in the statewide 5k event.

This was a difficult decision for the organization but they are putting together a new program from their girls. Girls on the run has created a new at-home activity kit to help our girls feel connected and engaged over the summer. The kit is called Power Up. It is comprised of 16 lessons, over 50 activities, and more.

The kit includes an activity booklet, physical activity guide, a GRL PWR t-shirt, hair accessory, access to Power Up video series, and a completion certificate.

Girls on the run is hoping to connect with their girls at a time when they may need it more than ever. A representative from Girls on the Run said the girls might be feeling lonely and overwhelmed and helping them is their first priority.