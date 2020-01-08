GMP partners with customers to cut carbon emissions and costs

Colchester, VT – Vermont’s two biggest sources of carbon emissions are driving and heating, and Green Mountain Power is building on the success of its customer programs to cut carbon and costs by renewing rebates for 2020 – helping customers find affordable options on electric vehicles, bikes and lawnmowers, heat pumps, and more. GMP launched the rebates in 2019 to reduce costs and customers’ carbon footprints, and customers responded by making thousands of purchases.

The rebates focus on helping address the two pollution problems (driving and heating) enabled through the state’s renewable energy standard. GMP says switching to electric power is cleaner than driving or heating with fossil fuels because its power supply is 90% carbon free and 60% renewable, with a commitment to be 100% carbon free in five years, 100% renewable by 2030.

The rebates helped GMP, working with customers, exceed aggressive 2019 carbon reduction goals by 40 percent. Other key factors were partnerships with business customers, which helped those customers cut carbon emissions and their operating costs. GMP business partnerships completed in 2019 will offset 91.3 million pounds of carbon by switching from fossil fuels to electricity to run key parts of the businesses. In all, GMP’s 2019 rebates and business innovation programs will offset more than 269 million pounds of carbon – the equivalent of taking 25,000 fossil-fueled vehicles off the road for a year.