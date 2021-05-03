Google signs deal with WNBA to help champion women’s sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has signed a multiyear deal with Google to be the presenting partner for the league’s playoffs. It’s part of the technology giant’s efforts to help champion women’s sports.

The WNBA will televise 25 games on ABC and ESPN in celebration of the league’s 25th season, with Google as the presenting sponsor. Google is the latest business to join the league as a “WNBA Changemaker,” a program that Commissioner Cathy Engelbert started last year.

Changemakers are intended to provide direct support to the WNBA in its ongoing business transformation across marketing, branding and player and fan experience.

AT&T, Deloitte U.S. and Nike were the first three companies to join.