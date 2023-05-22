It’s a bit of a chilly start to the day with patchy frost possible across portions of the North Country and Northeast Kingdom. Otherwise, it’s a mostly clear morning with temps in the 30s/40s.

Our afternoon will feature more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. It will be a near seasonable day overall with north winds of 5-10 mph. Overnight, a few more clouds filter in after midnight with lows landing in the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will offer up more sunshine and even warmer weather with highs managing the middle to upper 70s. South winds will gust up to 25 mph.